Boeing to pay $17 million to settle plane production issues

Boeing is paying $17 million and promising to take steps to fix production problems with its popular 737 jets. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the settlement covers the installation of unapproved sensors and other parts on some Boeing 737 models including NGs and the Max. The problems were discovered on planes built between 2015 and 2019. Boeing could pay up to $10.1 million more if it doesn’t fix quality-control problems. The settlement isn’t large in dollar terms, but it’s another setback for Boeing’s reputation. The company is still struggling to recover from two deadly crashes that led to a long grounding of Max jets worldwide.