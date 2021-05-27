Attorney: Man shot by deputy discharged from hospital

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (AP) — The lawyer for a Black man shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy says the man has been discharged from the hospital. News outlets report that David E. Hayes said Isiah Brown was released Tuesday to continue his rehabilitation at home. He says doctors told the family that they found eight bullets in Brown’s body and two exit wounds. Brown was shot April 21 at his home after calling 911 for help. Part of the 911 call released shortly after the shooting indicates that the deputy thought Brown, who was talking on a portable phone, had a gun. Haynes has requested more recordings, but special prosecutor LaBravia Jenkins has denied the requests, noting that the investigation is ongoing.