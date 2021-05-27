Global shares mixed with eyes on inflation, US economy

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed as investors await U.S. economic data expected later in the day. Shares rose in France, but fell in Germany, while they were little changed in Britain in early Thursday trading. Shares were mixed in Asia. Technology shares were under pressure, though Chinese mobile phone maker Xiaomi rose 3.2% after it confirmed that the U.S. had removed it from a blacklist for Chinese tech companies. The Japanese government was expected to decide to extend its “state of emergency” in some areas, including Tokyo, past May 31, in an effort to curb COVID-19 cases. Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season.