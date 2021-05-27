‘A whirlwind.’ 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first winner of Ohio’s $1 million Vax-a-Million lottery says she’s still having a hard time believing it. Abbigail Bugenske, a mechanical engineer, works for GE Aviation near Cincinnati, but returned to her suburban Cleveland home Wednesday night. Bugenske says she was screaming so loudly that her parents thought she was crying and something was wrong. The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near Dayton. His mother, Colleen, says she had to sit down when Gov. Mike DeWine called her with the news Wednesday before the official announcement.