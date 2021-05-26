Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot’s life

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — In World War II John Billings flew more than 50 combat missions, including missions for the U.S. Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the CIA. At age 97, Billings continues to fly regularly from his home airport in Luray, Virginia. His career over three-quarters of a century in American aviation is detailed in his new autobiography, “Special Duties Pilot.” Billings said he’s loved airplanes ever since his dad bought him a plane ride at a Massachusetts airfield as a 3-year-old. Now he works as a volunteer pilot for AngelFlight, transporting medical patients in need of specialized care.