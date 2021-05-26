Plane lands safely on Sydney beach after engine fails

SYDNEY (AP) — A recreational plane has landed safely on a Sydney beach with three people aboard including a baby after its single engine failed. Police say the Tecnam P2008 aircraft landed without incident on Collaroy Beach in northern Sydney early Wednesday afternoon. The 25-year-old male pilot, a 28-year-old female passenger and a 1-year-old boy were not injured. A crash investigator says the pilot made a forced landing following a reported engine failure. The plane appeared to land gently on the beach just above the water line. The plane was a recreational category aircraft and any safety investigation would be conducted by the Recreational Aviation Australia agency.