Mourners gather for slain Illinois police officer’s funeral

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Law enforcement officers from around Illinois gathered at Maranatha Assembly of God in Decatur for the funeral of slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. The officer was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. The 44-year-old Oberheim began his law enforcement career as a Decatur police officer, serving in the department for seven years before he joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008. A procession carrying Oberheim’s body for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery left the church early Wednesday afternoon, with mourners lining the route to cemetery where Oberheim was buried.