Joe West breaks umpiring record with 5,376th game

CHICAGO (AP) — Joe West has set the record for most games as a major league umpire. West was behind the plate for his 5,376th regular-season game when the St. Louis Cardinals visited the White Sox. West snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem. The colorful West, who turns 69 on Oct. 31, is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive. He also fashions himself as a country music singer and songwriter, leading to the nicknames “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe.”