GOP senators set summer deadline on Congress’ policing bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans say they want congressional bargainers to reach a bipartisan deal on revamping policing procedures by summer or abandon the effort. The comments by the two lead GOP bargainers on the issue came a day after George Floyd’s family used visits to the White House and the Capitol to prod lawmakers to act. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham are both South Carolina Republicans. Scott tells reporters, “I think it’s June or bust.” And Graham says a deal will emerge before Congress takes a July recess “if it’s going to happen.” The Senate is about to start a recess and the full House is already gone.