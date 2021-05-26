Georgia senators: Expand health coverage even if states balk

ATLANTA (AP) — A dozen states are rejecting an offer of extra federal money if they expend Medicaid and Georgia’s two Democratic U.S. senators are pushing for a federal workaround. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on Wednesday said they want the federal government to find a way to provide health insurance coverage to people in Georgia and 11 other states that haven’t agreed to expand the Medicaid program. Georgia’s senators say they want the legislation attached to one of President Joe Biden’s major proposals. More than 450,000 people in Georgia could become eligible for coverage under an expansion. Gov. Brian Kemp has pursued a narrower expansion.