Georgia Democrats offer blueprint for other Sun Belt states

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Democratic Party has its answer for how the state delivered its electoral votes to Joe Biden for president in November and gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate with runoff victories two months later. An analysis finds time, money and plenty of staff and volunteers made the difference. Part of the answer was using “tailored outreach” to make Georgia’s electorate younger, less white and more focused than ever on absentee and early voting. The state’s Democratic chairwoman, congresswoman Nikema Williams, says early investment in staff to reach the right voters was critical. Williams and state party executive director Scott Hogan say their 2020 effort provides a “blueprint” for anywhere.