‘Dr. Beach’ says powerful Hawaii shoreline is 2021’s best

HONOLULU (AP) — After a year of pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions, Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman hopes his 30th annual list of the best beaches in the Unites States will be a welcome reprieve from coronavirus struggles. Hapuna Beach State Park on Hawaii’s Big Island has been ranked the best beach in the U.S. in Leatherman’s review of sandy shorelines for 2021. Leatherman is a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University. He uses 50 criteria to evaluate beaches, with the most important categories being safety and cleanliness.