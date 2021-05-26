Change may allow scientists to grow human embryos longer

LONDON (AP) — An international group of scientists has released new guidelines that remove a decades-old barrier to stem cell research. The guidelines released Wednesday recommend that researchers be allowed to grow human embryos longer under limited conditions. The “14-day rule” on growing human embryos has been in place for decades and has been written into law in countries including Britain and Australia. Some researchers have favored revising the rule to further study the development process. Opponents say such experiments at any stage cross a moral boundary and it’s unclear the change would advance research.