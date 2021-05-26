Can French judges clear Carlos Ghosn’s name? He hopes so

BEIRUT (AP) — Former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn expects to get hit with preliminary charges after French investigators travel to Beirut next week to question him over suspicions of financial misconduct. But he insists he’s done nothing wrong and hopes their investigations are eventually dropped. French investigators are looking into lavish parties in Versailles, questionable payments to an Omani car dealer and suspected tax evasion. The investigations were opened after the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi car alliance was arrested in Japan in 2018. In an interview with The Associated Press, Ghosn said he hopes to have a better chance of defending himself in France than in Japan.