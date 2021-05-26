Accepting award, Romney faults extremes of political divide

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney faulted those on both extremes of the nation’s political divide as he accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. Romney was honored on Wednesday for his decision to become the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial. Romney says there’s plenty of blame to go around for the nation’s partisan chasm. He says some on the right “infect the nation with claims of election fraud” and vaccine fantasies, while some on the left rely on what he called “hyperwoke accusations and antipathy toward free enterprise.”