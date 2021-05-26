5 key takeaways from AP’s interview with Carlos Ghosn

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, former star auto executive Carlos Ghosn has shared his frustrations surrounding his stunning downfall and delved into his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands. Key takeaways from the encounter on Tuesday include his determination to clear his name; his regret at the “collateral damage” caused to others by his arrest and escape from Japan; plans to appeal a Dutch decision about his 2018 salary from a joint venture and details of his escape from Japan and of his life now in Lebanon.