Wyoming candidate undeterred after teen pregnancy disclosure

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A U.S. House candidate in Wyoming who disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 scoffed at the idea of dropping out of the race and challenged any legislators who might make an issue of his past. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard told lawmakers who might be considering a censure to “bring it on” at a news conference Monday. He then refused to answer questions about the girl he married after she bore his son and who killed herself at age 20 in 1990, the year after they divorced. Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against Rep. Liz Cheney.