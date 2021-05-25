Writer Paul Rudnick scores with a witty, regal romance novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Rudnick has written a romantic comedy with a royal twist. In “Playing the Palace,” the playwright, screenwriter and novelist has a witty, engaging novel about two unlikely lovers: A Jewish man from New Jersey and the crown prince of England. Playing the Palace” is told from the slightly insecure perspective of Carter Ogden, an unhappily single associate event architect “barreling toward 30” who adores Ruth Bader Ginsberg and IHOP. His chance meeting with the drop-dead gorgeous Prince Edgar, the Prince of Wales, triggers a romance with international implications and tons of snarky tabloid headlines. Can these two very different men make it?