US cuts Mexico’s aviation safety rating, curbing new flights

The United States is downgrading Mexico’s aviation-safety rating. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the decision on Tuesday, saying Mexico does not meet standards set by a United Nations aviation group. The move doesn’t block current flights, but it prevents Mexican airlines from adding new flights to the United States. The timing of the move is bad for Mexico — airline travel is picking up speed as it recovers from the pandemic. The FAA says it will increase scrutiny of Mexican flights to the U.S.