‘Turning mourning into dancing’: Festival to remember Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The intersection where George Floyd took his final breaths is to be transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and a long list of musical performers. Rapper Nur-D, one of the performers, tweeted that the event would be about “turning mourning into dancing.” The site of Floyd’s death, 38th and Chicago, was taken over by activists soon after and remains barricaded to traffic. The “Rise and Remember George Floyd” celebration, including a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination.