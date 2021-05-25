Tunisian ship rescues 100 Europe-bound migrants from dinghy

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian navy frigate rescued 100 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa early Tuesday as their inflatable dinghy foundered in the Mediterranean Sea. Tunisia’s Defense Ministry said the 82 men, 10 women and eight infants had pushed off from Libya and were rescued early Tuesday some 25 miles off the North African nation’s coast. Passengers told authorities the group was trying to get to Europe. A week ago, more than 50 migrants drowned or disappeared off Tunisia, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform. The A non-governmental organization said at least 153 people have been found dead in Tunisia’s waters and on its beaches since the start of the year.