Suspect arrested in South Florida synagogue harassment

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police have arrested a man who they say yelled antisemitic remarks at a rabbi and dumped a bag of human feces in front of a South Florida synagogue. Hallandale Beach police arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey Carl Fleming on Monday on a charge of felony stalking with a hate crime enhancement. He was being held Tuesday at the Broward County Jail. Police said Fleming went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward on Friday. Police said he was barefoot and dressed in a white robe when he dumped a bag of human feces in front of the synagogue and yelled “Jews should die.”