Ship fire rages for 6th day off Sri Lanka, India sends ships

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A fire on a container ship carrying chemicals raged off Sri Lanka for a sixth day and India sent vessels to help douse the blaze. Five tugboats are fighting the fire, aided by a Sri Lankan navy ship anchored nearby. The navy said the fire has spread to the quarterdeck where the ship’s bridge is located. Crewmembers, salvage workers and firefighters evacuated the ship Tuesday after an explosion. Several containers also tumbled into the sea. Aerial photos released by Sri Lanka’s air force showed the vessel engulfed in smoke and flames, intensified by high winds. The navy said the cargo ship was now listing in the rough seas.