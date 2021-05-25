Roadblocks and protests disrupt Colombian city of Cali

CALI, Colombia (AP) — The sugar mills that employ tens of thousands of people have ground to a halt around Cali, Colombia. Broken stoplights dangle uselessly over intersections. Police watch over burned bus stops and looted gas stations. Even the ice cream cone factory has gone silent. Anti-government protests have raged for nearly a month across Colombia, and nowhere more fiercely than in Cali, a western city of more than 2 million people. At least 32 protesters have been killed in Cali in clashes with police since the protests began in late April and the roadblocks persist. Protesters marched on Tuesday to demand they end.