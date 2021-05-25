Qatar’s top diplomat visits Egypt amid improving ties

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s top diplomat has met with his Qatari counterpart as ties between the two nations gradually improve since Egypt and three Gulf nations ended their dispute with the energy-rich country earlier this year. Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry and Qatar’s top diplomat and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Cairo on Tuesday. They discussed “the positive development” in ties between the two countries, according to a statement by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry. A January declaration put an end to a diplomatic crisis that began in 2017 with a rift between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on one side and Qatar on the other.