Protesters again demonstrate in quiet Oman over poor economy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dozens of protesters angry over firings and the poor economy of Oman have marched through a major city, marking a third day of demonstrations in the typically subdued sultanate. The protests took place in Sohar, a city some 200 kilometers northwest of the capital, Muscat, which has become a flashpoint for the demonstrations. Videos on social media showed a long line of riot police, as well as demonstrators at one point apparently throwing stones at them. The images corresponded to known landmarks around Sohar, the first major city people enter in the sultanate after crossing the border from neighboring United Arab Emirates. Omani officials did not immediately acknowledge them.