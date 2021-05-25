Pope mourns Italy cable car dead, prays for ‘little Eitan’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is offering prayers for the victims of Italy’s cable car disaster, and for “little Eitan,” the lone survivor. Francis sent a telegram to the local bishop offering his condolences to the families of the 14 dead, who he said were “tragically lost while immersed in the marvels of creation. ”Prosecutors have said they are investigating why the lead cable of the funicular snapped Sunday while it was bringing sightseers up to the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore in northern Piedmont. They have said the emergency brake on the supporting cable didn’t engage, events that sent the cabin reeling back down the line until it pulled off, crashed to the ground and rolled over down the mountainside until it came to rest against some trees.