Polish, Czech leaders seek to resolve spat over coal mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Intensive talks are being held between the leaders of Poland and the neighboring Czech Republic to solve a years-long spat over a Polish coal mine that has flared up again recently. The Czech government says the brown coal mine in Turow, a Polish town near the Czech and German borders, is draining groundwater from Czech communities and causing other environmental harm. It took the case to the top European Union court, which last week ordered Poland to halt coal extraction at the site. Poland has so far defied the court’s order, saying it cannot close the mine because doing so would lead to power cuts for millions of Poles and eliminate thousands of jobs.