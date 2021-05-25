Ohio, Census Bureau reach agreement on redistricting data

The state of Ohio and the U.S. Census Bureau have asked a judge to place on hold their court fight over when data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts will be released. As part of a settlement agreement, the Census Bureau promised to release the redistricting data no later than Aug. 16. The bureau also agreed to provide Ohio with twice-monthly updates on its progress toward meeting that deadline. According to the agreement, Ohio will drop its lawsuit against the statistical agency once the redistricting data is released. The Census Bureau says it was unable to meet its original March 31 deadline because of the pandemic.