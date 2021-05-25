Man of Speed: Diffey to call Olympic track and field for NBC

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leigh Diffey has carved a niche as the voice of speed for NBC Sports. His role will expand this summer as play-by-play announcer of NBC’s track and field coverage during the Tokyo Olympics. Diffey takes over for Tom Hammond, who had called Olympic track and field for the network from 1992 through 2016. Diffey is NBC Sports’ lead announcer for IndyCar and will call the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday. Tokyo will be his fourth Olympics assignment. He has also called bobsled, skeleton, and luge, as well as rowing.