Iraqi protesters take to streets, decry targeted killings

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqi protesters have taken to the streets of Baghdad to decry a recent spike in killings targeting outspoken activists and journalists. Demonstrators gathered Tuesday in Tahrir Square amid heavy security, among them protesters from southern provinces including Dhi Qar and Karbala. Tensions there have mounted in recent weeks over the increasingly frequent killings. The semi-official Independent High Commission for Human Rights reported nearly 35 activists have been killed in Iraq since a mass anti-government protest movement swept through Iraq in October 2019. There have been nearly 82 attempted killings since then. Protesters are outraged that despite launching several investigations, authorities have not named any perpetrators.