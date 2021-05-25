Skip to Content

In NYC’s furthest flung neighborhood, vaccine a tough sell

New
6:37 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 killed hundreds of people in one of New York City’s most isolated neighborhoods. But the vaccine for the coronavirus is still turning out to be a tough sell to people in the Far Rockaway section of Queens. City statistics show that through Sunday only 29% of people living in the neighborhood had gotten even their first vaccine dose. That compares to a rate of 49% citywide and nationally. The situation in the neighborhood illustrates the challenges facing health officials in many places as they try to overcome hesitancy fueled by mistrust, misinformation and fear.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content