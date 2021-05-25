In death threat case, court nixes penalty Rep. Omar urged

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says a man convicted of threatening the life of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota won’t have to participate after all in a program in which he’d hear stories about Muslim refugees. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that the unusual special condition in the sentence for Patrick Carlineo was too vague to be appropriate. In March, Carlineo completed a one-year prison sentence. The Rathbone resident pleaded guilty in 2019 in Rochester federal court to threatening to kill the Democrat in 2019. Omar, a Somali refugee, had urged leniency and a restorative justice approach at sentencing.