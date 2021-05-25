GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to present to the White House by Thursday. The Republican negotiations are aiming to revive negotiations over President Joe Biden’s sweeping investment plan ahead of a Memorial Day deadline for progress toward a bipartisan deal. Republican senators sounded upbeat Tuesday after both sides had panned the latest offers. At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki struck a similar note of optimism: “We expect this week to be a week of progress.” The administration is assessing next steps as Biden decides whether to push past Republican opposition with a Democrats-only bill.