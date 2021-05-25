French company to light Eiffel Tower with renewable hydrogen
PARIS (AP) — The Eiffel Tower is set to be illuminated using electricity produced from certified renewable hydrogen. A company based in the French city of Saint-Malo wants to make the most recognizable landmark in Paris a showcase for its carbon-free technology. The chief executive of Energy Observer says the goal of Tuesday night’s display is to generate support for the hydrogen sector. France’s finance and ecological transition ministers plan to attend the evening lighting event.