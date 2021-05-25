Firefighting helicopter with 4 aboard crashes in Florida

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport in central Florida. The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Leesburg police say rescue crews have been trying to get to the wreckage to see if there were any survivors. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Officials did not immediately release additional information.