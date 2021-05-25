Embattled Boston top cop loses court bid to block firing

BOSTON (AP) — A judge has ruled against Boston’s embattled police commissioner in his bid to block the city from firing him over decades-old domestic violence allegations. The judge on Tuesday denied Commissioner Dennis White’s request for a preliminary injunction, clearing the way for acting Mayor Kim Janey to move forward in removing him from the top job. White was placed on leave in February just days into his new job after The Boston Globe raised questions about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then-wife, a fellow police officer. White denies the allegations.