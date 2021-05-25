Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mother of two children who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a bizarre case involving doomsday religious beliefs. Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Chad Daybell is also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before his marriage to the co-defendant.