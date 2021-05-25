Global stocks, Wall St futures rise as inflation fears ease

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures have risen as inflation fears eased and investors regained an appetite for risk. London and Frankfurt rose in early trading. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher. Investors worry a global economic recovery might be hampered if rising inflation prompts governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus. But a Federal Reserve official helped to allay some of those fears when he said the U.S. central bank shouldn’t look at changing policy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. A gauge of U.S. inflation due out Friday is expected to show prices rose 3% over a year earlier, above the Fed target.