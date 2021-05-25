AP Source: Biden to name Tom Nides ambassador to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to name former senior State Department official Tom Nides to serve as ambassador to Israel, according to a person familiar with the matter. Nides is currently the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley. He previously served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources under Hillary Clinton from 2011 to 2013. The president is expected to soon announce the pick, though exact timing remains unclear, according to a second person familiar with the deliberations. Getting an ambassador in place in Israel has become a high priority for the administration after this month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas that killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and displaced tens of thousands from the Gaza Strip.