2nd man arrested in attack on Jewish men in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested a second suspect in an alleged assault by a pro-Palestinian group on Jewish men last week. Police say 35-year-old Samer Jayylusi of Whittier was arrested Tuesday. Polices say they will present the case to the district attorney for consideration of charges including hate crimes. It’s not immediately known if Jayylusi has an attorney. The first arrest occurred Friday. The violence occurred May 18 when a cars flying Palestinian flags stopped near diners outside a restaurant. Witnesses say men got out of the vehicles and began asking who was Jewish and two diners said they were.