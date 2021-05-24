Yost’s name might be removed from Univ. of Michigan arena

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A committee is proposing that the University of Michigan remove Fielding Yost’s name from the campus ice arena. The proposal comes after a review of Fielding Yost’s work, including his refusal to let a Black football player play a Southern school in 1934. Yost spent about 40 years in Ann Arbor as football coach or athletic director and sometimes both. Yost refused to let Willis Ward play against Georgia Tech, a response to the demand by that school. An advisory committee on university history says the benching of Ward “was not an aberration” but epitomized a long series of actions against racial integration of campus sports.