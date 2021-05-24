UK bars Belarus airline after plane forced to land in Minsk

LONDON (AP) — Britain has barred Belarus’s national airline and instructed U.K. aircraft to avoid Belarussian airspace after a Ryanair passenger jet was forced to land in Minsk. The government said Monday it was suspending the permit allowing airline Belavia to operate in the U.K.. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had instructed the Civil Aviation Authority “to request airlines avoid Belarusian airspace in order to keep passengers safe.” A Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, unexpectedly landed in Belarus on Sunday. U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the “reckless and dangerous” act by Belarusian authorities was “a shocking assault on civil aviation and an assault on international law.”