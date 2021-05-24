Top Pakistan health official doesn’t foresee India scenario

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top health official says the COVID-19 variant that devastated neighboring India, causing record infections and deaths, has not yet been detected in Pakistan. However, Faisal Sultan said Monday his country is still in the middle of a third wave of virus infections that began earlier this year, flooding hospitals with COVID patients. Pakistan recently offered medical aid to India to help with the COVID-19 situation there, but the Foreign Ministry says New Delhi didn’t espond to the offer. Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations and they have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.