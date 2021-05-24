Syrian blames Israel for mysterious attacks on oil tankers

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s foreign minister has blamed Israel for mysterious attacks that have targeted oil tankers heading to Syria, saying they violate international law and will not go unpunished. Faisal Mekdad told Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV in an interview aired late Sunday that oil tankers coming to Syria now move under Russian protection. For more than a year, vessels carrying oil to Syria as well as some oil facilities in government-held parts of the war-torn country have been subjected to mysterious attacks.