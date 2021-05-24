State police director ambushed, killed in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say gunmen ambushed the director of state police in the cartel-plagued northern state of Sinaloa and killed him. The state public safety secretary said Monday that Joel Ernesto Soto was found dead in his bullet-riddled car on a highway near the state capital, Culiacan. Public Safety Secretary Cristóbal Castañeda called it “a cowardly attack.” A bodyguard who was with Soto is missing. Soto was an army lieutenant colonel who was on leave while heading the state police. Sinaloa is home to the cartel of the same name. The cartel has been riven by internal differences, and is also engaged in turf battles with the Jalisco cartel.