Police deny man who died in custody was alone for 48 minutes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials in a Louisiana city who have been sued by the family of a Black man after he died in police custody deny the man spent 48 minutes in a patrol car without getting medical attention. Tommie McGlothen Jr. died after a confrontation with Shreveport police on April 5, 2020. Four officers have been charged with negligent homicide in his death. In a federal lawsuit, McGlothen’s family says police used excessive force and that McGlothen was left in a patrol car unattended and in handcuffs for 48 minutes. The local coroner found McGlothen died of natural causes but that his death might have been prevented.