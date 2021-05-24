More than dozen slain in Peru, allegedly by Shining Path

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian authorities say more than a dozen people were slain in a remote area of central Peru by suspected members of the Shining Path rebel group, just two weeks ahead of the presidential runoff election. Peru’s police chief told the local TV channel N on Monday that at least 18 people were killed, while the military said there were 14 victims. The killings took place in an area of the Peruvian Amazon that authorities believe is being used as a hideout by remnants of the Shining Path movement that battled the government in the 1980s and 1990s. The June 6 runoff pits leftist Pedro Castillo against right-leaning Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of former authoritarian President Alberto Fujimori, who presided over the fight against Shining Path for two decades.