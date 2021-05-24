Middle school yearbook invited students to mock peers

KILN, Miss. (AP) — Parents in a Mississippi Gulf Coast community are outraged after they say a middle school yearbook was turned into a “burn book” where students were invited to mock and criticize their classmates. The Sun Herald reports the yearbook for Hancock Middle School’s 1,100 students contained prompts like, “Which friend would you not invite on spring break?” and “I would like to spike a volleyball at…” District officials said in a statement that school leadership is aware that the school yearbook contains “sensitive and inappropriate comments.” They said they’ve taken measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again, but they did not provide details on what those measures are.