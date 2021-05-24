Liz Weston: How to be a better long-distance caregiver

Trying to make sure a loved one is safe and well cared for is even harder if you are doing it from a distance. Technology makes it a bit easier to know what’s going on, with video calls, home automation and security systems helping to keep family looped in. Distant caregivers should also enlist local help, whether it’s neighbors or perhaps a professional care coordinator. You can also explore resources that may be available, such as public benefits or untapped financial resources, to make the job less stressful and perhaps less expensive.